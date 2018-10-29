TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- The towns of Tonawanda and Cheektowaga have lifted their winter parking bans temporarily.

The Town of Tonawanda board temporarily lifted the winter parking restrictions on Monday. Overnight parking restrictions will not go into effect until 12:01am on November 15. Normally, the town's winter parking restrictions go into effect November 1, but due to the lack of snow so early in the season, they are pushing the date back.

The Town of Cheektowaga has temporarily lifted their winter parking restrictions until November 10.

Now, if we do get a significant snow event prior to parking restrictions to go into effect, residents should take their vehicles off the street overnight so snow plows can get through.

