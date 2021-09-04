Town of Tonawanda cancels Memorial Day parade

For the second year in a row the Town of Tonawanda Memorial Day parade has been canceled because

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger has announced that the annual Memorial Day parade in the town has been canceled.

In a release the Town Supervisor said:

"We regret to announce that due to the increase of number Covid cases, as well as the new variants of Covid that have been found in our WNY region, after consulting with the American Legion Brounshidle Post 205, the Town of Tonawanda has decided to cancel our Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 31, 2021.

Like the rest of you, we look forward to next year, when once again, we will renew this 70+ year tradition which unofficially has kicked off the summer activities in the Town.

Stay safe and GET VACCINATED!"

The COVID-19 pandemic was also to blame for the parade being canceled in 2020. The Town of Tonawanda parade would normally attract thousands of people up and down Delaware Ave, prior to the pandemic.

2 On Your Side was told that the town couldn't develop a plan that could safely allow people to enjoy the parade, and maintain social distancing. The rising hospitalizations and prevalence of the U.K. variant in the community were also reasons for the cancellation.