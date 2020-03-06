Town of Tonawanda boat launch temporarily closed

Mark D. Campanella Sr., superintendent of the Town of Tonawanda Youth-Parks and Recreation, says they hope to have the area reopened by the weekend.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda boat launch at the end of Sheridan Drive has been temporarily closed, according to the Town of Tonawanda Youth-Parks and Recreation.

The boat launch has been closed due to the severe thunderstorms that plowed through portions Western New York Tuesday night. Pending the weather on Wednesday, the town's maintenance department plans on clearing away the downed trees and branches as well as other debris that drifted upon the boat launch docking area.