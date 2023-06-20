Paddock Chevrolet purchases naming rights for Brighton Park enhancement project

Paddock Chevrolet, which already has the naming rights for the Paddock Golf Dome, has agreed to pay nearly $3 million over the next 20 years for the naming rights.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda announced Tuesday that Paddock Chevrolet has purchased the naming rights to the town's enhancement project at Brighton Park.

Paddock Chevrolet, which already has the naming rights for the Paddock Golf Dome, has agreed to pay nearly $3 million over the next 20 years for the naming rights.

Brighton Park is currently undergoing construction for the project. Currently, a new ice arena is being built where former Brighton Pool used to be.

Across the street, the town has already begun development of a new spray park.

“When this project is complete, the Town of Tonawanda will have an incredible recreation corridor that is unmatched anywhere in Western New York,” Supervisor Joe Emminger said. “I want to thank Duane Paddock and Paddock Chevrolet for their continued belief, support, and investment in the Town of Tonawanda which has contributed to it being a great place to live, work, and play. The Paddock Chevrolet name is associated with the Town of Tonawanda much like the Town of Tonawanda is associated with Paddock Chevrolet. This solidifies our strong relationship that we both have enjoyed for many decades.”

The Town is also adding a regulation rugby pitch, four lighted pickle ball courts, a picnic grove, and three beach volleyball courts.

In addition to the new projects, the park is also home to baseball diamonds, an outdoor driving range and batting cages.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024 and then Brighton Park will be renamed Paddock Chevrolet Park. The Paddock name will also be on the new ice arena, splash park, and other new additions.

Duane R. Paddock, president and CEO of Paddock Chevrolet, Inc., said, “First and foremost, Paddock Chevrolet is thrilled to be apart in the unveiling of this new transformation with the Town of Tonawanda, as we proudly announce the naming rights to the Paddock Chevrolet Park. As we look back on our partnership and my personal history with the town in the last 60 years, it is with great honor and pride that we will continue to align ourselves with the vision and future of the Paddock Chevrolet Park, the Town of Tonawanda community, and the greater people of Western New York. Today recognizes the history but marks the beginning as we embark on this new, exciting opportunity for current and future generations.”