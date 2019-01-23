YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — Coast Guardsmen around America are still not getting paid because of the shutdown, something the head of the branch called "unacceptable" in a video on Tuesday night.

Here in Western New York, people are stepping up for dozens of service-members dealing with that reality in Youngstown.

Town of Porter leaders have started a town-wide effort to collect and donate food and gift cards for the 30 service-members at the Youngstown Coast Guard Station and their families.

They've already collected more than $2,000.

And if you want to help, you can drop off donations at Porter town hall during the day on weekdays.