NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Part of Military Road in Niagara Falls has been closed due to an accident involving a pedestrian, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area of Military Road, between Packard Road and 3rd Avenue (including Porter Road), due to a serious injury involving a pedestrian and a car.

Police say the road will be closed for up to six hours for an accident investigation.

2 On Your Side will update this story on air and online once more information becomes available.

