NIAGARA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the winter storm that is expected to hit Western New York Saturday into Sunday, the Town of Niagara has issued a Travel Advisory.

The advisory goes into effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

The town warns that if you must travel use extreme caution.

2 On Your Side will keep you updated throughout the day if/when more travel advisories/warnings are issued.