Town of Niagara emerges as first choice for aircraft manufacturer

Also in the running is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Niagara has emerged as the preferred location for an aerospace manufacturer looking to develop and build high-tech planes.

John Simon, Stavatti Aerospace Ltd. chief strategic development and asset officer, said a former U.S. Army Reserve Station hangar on Porter Road has become the Wyoming company's top choice to open a research and development center where prototype aircraft will be designed and built.