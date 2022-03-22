Town of Niagara embarks on Cayuga Creek restoration project

The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has been working with the town to restore the wetland along the creek.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Niagara and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper are partnering to restore wetlands along Cayuga Creek. The restoration project has been sought for over a decade.

The project will focus on the wetlands located just south of the Niagara Falls International Airport and Air Reserve Station on Porter Road. It is one of the last remaining natural areas along the creek.

"The restoration and transformation of this land and creek ecosystem will not only help alleviate pressures from flooding, but also restore this natural space as a healthier waterway for all in Niagara County to enjoy,” said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director, Jill Jedlicka.

“Like the other projects in Waterkeeper’s successful track record of restoration, this came together through years of cooperative efforts with the Town of Niagara as well as private and non-profit partners, for the benefit of the community. We are excited that the collaboration with the Town of Niagara and numerous funding partners has endured over the years and we are finally able to provide a win for both the environment and the people who live and recreate here.”

The wetlands include Cayuga Creek and rare forested wetland habitat along its northern border that supports a variety of animals. Over the decades the water quality and habitat have been impaired and created persistent flooding issues.

The Town of Niagara acquired the area in 2018. The Waterkeeper will also be partnering with the city to purchase two more presells of adjacent land. All combined, the land will create a permanent 36-acre nature preserve in the Town of Niagara.