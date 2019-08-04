LANCASTER, N.Y. — Homeowners in the Town of Lancaster now have to pay more for their extra trash bags.

The town is now enforcing a rule passed by the town board last year, which requires homeowners to pay $5 for a yellow sticker that is required for all excess garbage that won't fit in a regular tote.

"It's not a money-making thing for the town," town clerk Diane Terranova told 2 On Your Side.

Having homeowners buying the stickers is meant to help alleviate the cost of extra trash collection that would normally be taken care of by the town. Terranova told 2 On Your Side that residents have been notified about these changes, but she's still concerned that not everyone is prepared for what is coming.

"I think there are some people that don't know about and now with Spring Cleaning you have all this extra trash and you’re cleaning out your garage, what do I do with it?" she said.

Homeowners can avoid purchasing the stickers by putting their excess waste out on bulk days which happen during the second full week of the month. On bulk days, homeowners are allowed to put out up to three additional trash bags.

Terranova says this is just one of the measures the town is taking to address the needs of residents and she strongly encourages people who consistently exceed the capacity of their waste bins to buy an extra one rather than buy stickers every week.

More information about these changes can be found here.