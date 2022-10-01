x
Town of Hamburg to distribute COVID test kits and KN95 masks Tuesday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg announced Monday night that it will be distributing rapid at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks on Tuesday.

The town will start giving kits away at 3 p.m. at the Hamburg Senior Community Center until they are out of supplies.

Also, Riley Blvd at Southwestern Blvd will be closed Tuesday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m due to the distribution event. 

The town said all traffic should access Riley Blvd from Bayview Road for access to the Town of Hamburg Senior Community Center.

Hamburg residents are eligible for up to two test kits per family. Proof of residency is required in the form of a driver’s license or non-driver ID. 

