Town of Hamburg to distribute COVID test kits and KN95 masks Tuesday

The town will start giving kits away at 3 p.m. at the Hamburg Senior Community Center until they are out of supplies.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Town of Hamburg announced Monday night that it will be distributing rapid at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95 masks on Tuesday.

The town will start giving kits away at 3 p.m. at the Hamburg Senior Community Center until they are out of supplies.

Also, Riley Blvd at Southwestern Blvd will be closed Tuesday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m due to the distribution event.

The town said all traffic should access Riley Blvd from Bayview Road for access to the Town of Hamburg Senior Community Center.