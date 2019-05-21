HAMBURG, N.Y. — It's not quite beach season just yet, but 2 On Your Side learned a few updates for the upcoming season at Woodlawn Beach.

The Town of Hamburg says it's raising parking fees by $1 up to $8 per car. The town will also begin paid parking at 9 a.m., earlier than the previous 11 a.m.

The beach will be open this weekend for Memorial Day, but you will not be allowed to swim in the water just yet because the water temperature remains below 50 degrees.

