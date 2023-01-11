Town of Hamburg Police Department handing out steering wheel locks to Kia owners

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Another local police department is handing out steering wheel locks to Kia owners in response to the Kia TikTok Challenge.
Many Kia and Hyundai owners in the area have worried about if their cars would be stolen after a trend showed people how to steal the 2011-2021 models.
The Town of Hamburg Police posted on social media on Tuesday that they have received steering wheel locks from Kia.
Hamburg residents can pick up steering wheel locks at the police station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. People will need to bring their drivers license and vehicle registration.
The club anti theft devices will be given out for free.
Kia is following through with its promise to hand out steering wheel locks to people with cars that are vulnerable to being stolen.
Previously, West Seneca and Amherst police departments were distributing steering wheel locks. The Erie County Sheriff's Office was also handing out steering wheel locks.