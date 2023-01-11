Town of Hamburg Police Department handing out steering wheel locks to Kia owners

Town of Hamburg is one of many local police departments that has gotten steering wheel locks for Kia owners in response to the Kia TikTok challenge.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Another local police department is handing out steering wheel locks to Kia owners in response to the Kia TikTok Challenge.

Many Kia and Hyundai owners in the area have worried about if their cars would be stolen after a trend showed people how to steal the 2011-2021 models.

The Town of Hamburg Police posted on social media on Tuesday that they have received steering wheel locks from Kia.

Hamburg residents can pick up steering wheel locks at the police station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. People will need to bring their drivers license and vehicle registration.

The club anti theft devices will be given out for free.