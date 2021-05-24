Town of Evans receives financial help from West Herr to open Sturgeon Point Marina boat launch

A build-up of sediment at the entrance of the marina wouldn't allow a boat to safely enter or exit Sturgeon Point.

EVANS, NY-- The Town of Evans is getting some much needed financial help for the season-opening dredge of the Sturgeon Point Marina.

The town will receive $162,000 from West Herr Automotive, which will allow the town to open up the Sturgeon Point Marina boat launch for the 2021 summer season.

Last month, Town Supervisor Mary Hosler said in a letter that the town was seeking $300,000 in emergency funding to dredge the Sturgeon Point marina. If the funds couldn't be raised, the marina wouldn't be able to open for the season.

“This is a surprising and appreciated donation by West Herr,” Hosler said Monday. “It was imperative to me that the expensive task of dredging the launch area of the Marina was not passed on as a financial burden to our residents and their tax dollars. I am so appreciative to be working with Scott Bieler and West Herr Automotive Group. The opening of the launches will allow our Police Boat to protect the waters and also allow recreational boating, fishing and charter boat fisherman the opportunity to access Lake Erie and Sturgeon Point as a Regional Asset.”

“The Sturgeon Point Marina is a great Regional Asset, and a place for families to come together to take advantage of water sports,” said West Herr CEO Scott Bieler. “When we heard there were some challenges to opening this year, we felt this was an opportunity to show our appreciation for Western New Yorkers. While I am not a boat owner myself, I know boating is an extremely popular sport and this is a high volume launching area. People have been dealing with a lot during the pandemic, and I hope this will help bring a few smiles to our hard working community.”