ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Evans Police are seeking help in locating a 17-year-old girl from Derby.

Police say Alexis Cecala left her home with clothes earlier in the week. She has not returned, nor has she been at school.

Evans Police ask that anyone who has information about Alexis to call (716) 549-3600, or reach out to them on Facebook and Twitter. You can also call the confidential tip line at 217-3585 or email at dispatch@evanspoliceny.com.

RELATED: $7,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Kevon Walker case

RELATED: Trump signs autism legislation into law providing $1.8B in research funding

RELATED: The cold case mystery of missing Jamestown mother Yolanda Bindics