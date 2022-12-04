Town of Evans Police Department welcomes newest member

The golden retriever puppy will be trained as a "comfort dog" to help victims, witnesses and others during times of high stress and anxiety.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Evans Police Department has added a new member to the police force — a golden retriever puppy.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Evans Police Department said their newest member will be trained as a "comfort dog" to help victims, witnesses and others during times of high stress and anxiety.

In addition to being used as a comfort dog for the station, the golden retriever puppy named "Addison" will also be used in the Lake Shore Schools and at other community events. The police department says Addison has been named in memory of Town of Evans Police Officer Terry Addison who died in an off-duty motorcycle accident 20 years ago.

According to the police department, the puppy has been assigned with School Resource Officer Shauna McCarthy.

Want more updates about Addison? The Town of Evans Police Department has created a Facebook and Instagram page to allow people to follow along and stay up to date with Addison as she gets trained.