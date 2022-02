People can sign up online or in the next Pennysaver.

DERBY, N.Y. — The Town of Evans is asking residents to sign up for a new alert system.

They system will help inform people about emergencies, critical updates, and general information.

People interested in enrolling can use this link. You will be asked to provide your email address and cellphone number. Future alerts will be sent by text message and email.

Each person will need to register individually.