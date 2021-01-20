Town of Eden Police warn residents of phone scam

Anyone who receives a suspicious call from the Eden Police Department's phone number is advised to hang up and call the department directly.

EDEN, N.Y. — The Town of Eden Police Department is warning residents about a scam involving the department's phone number.

According to a recent Facebook post, Eden Police say numerous residents have reported receiving calls that show up as the police department's phone number on the caller ID.

Eden Police say these calls are a scam, adding that the caller(s) are attempting to obtain personal information by saying arrest warrants were issued for the individual who picks up the phone.