Town of Cuba Ambulance Department broken into; Police asking for public's help

Cuba Police say several items were stolen including $2,500 worth of equipment, as well as narcotics and keys for two ambulances.

CUBA, N.Y. — The Cuba Police Department is trying to find the person or people responsible for breaking into the Town of Cuba Ambulance Department Monday evening.

Police say sometime between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. an unknown person, or people damaged a door to the ambulance department and proceeded to enter the office area. Several locked storage containers were then damaged and broken into.

Several items were stolen, including two "advanced life support medical bags," which reportedly contained about $2,500 worth of equipment, as well as narcotics and keys for two ambulances.

"This is a volunteer ambulance company and these items are vital to providing adequate care for those in times of emergency in our community," the Cuba Police Department said in a Facebook post.