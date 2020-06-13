Town of Clarence announces reopenings, allows restaurants to apply for outside dining

The Town of Clarence is also opening baseball, soccer, football fields and basketball courts.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — As New York State continues to reopen in phases, the Town of Clarence gave an update Friday evening regarding summer sports leagues, playgrounds, pavilion bookings and more.

The Town of Clarence is opening baseball, soccer, and football fields, as well as basketball courts. Tennis and pickleball courts were previously opened.

The town plans on reopening town offices next week; however, appointments are encouraged. At this time, masks must be worn in all town departments.

The youth and recreation departments, as well as playgrounds, currently remain closed.

Pavilion bookings are set to resume in Phase 4, with the exception of Town View Pavilion, which is still under construction. The Town Park Clubhouse and Legion Hall will both reopen in Phase 4 as well.

Like many other towns across Western New York, Clarence is allowing restaurants to apply for a temporary outside dining permit due to COVID-19 regulations. The town says the permit fee is currently being waived. To apply fill out an application here, or call (716) 741-8933.