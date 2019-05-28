CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Mike Schifferle said he does a lot to maintain his property on Lindbergh Court in Cheektowaga, but he told us the road conditions are a problem he can't fix.

"Every year they get worse. Even if you just try to patch them up, they only last for so long," Schifferle said.

He's not the only one who's noticed the diminishing quality over the years.

According to Cheektowaga resident Nathan Meyers, "It almost feels like sometimes you're driving on cobblestone. You gotta go 10, 15 miles an hour when it's a 30 miles-an-hour."

However, that should all change in the coming months, as 44 roads in the Town of Cheektowaga are scheduled to be paved in 2019.

Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner told 2 On Your Side they work with engineers to determine what roads need to be done first.

One factor that plays a significant role is when the road was paved last.

Wegner said, "From '09 to this year, we have been around the whole town once after this year is complete."

Many residents expressed their concerns about East Delevan, which is not included on the list. Nonetheless, Wegner said it is still a priority.

"There is a major problem with the pump and we're working with the DEC and the City of Buffalo. As soon as the DEC gives us the clearance, we're ready to go. We have the funding," he said.

The funding for East Delevan is not included in the rest of the 2019 schedule but it could still potentially get done this year.

Wegner said each project comes with a hefty cost.

"Just paving alone, the 44 streets that we'll be doing this year is 1.2 million," Wegner explained.

People who live nearby some of the roads being repaired told 2 On Your Side it's worth every penny.

"Having roads with wear and tear and potholes also does damage to your car, so I'm excited about having a nice, smooth surface to drive on," Cheektowaga resident Maggie Concannon said.

Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner says this year's plan will consist of four, individual phases spread out across the town.

A list of streets to be worked on is listed below. Wegner says they are grouped together by phase and in no particular order.

He says when start dates are determined, affected residents will be notified. "If it's raining, we're probably not paving and every day we don't pave, it pushes our schedule back further into the season".

Paving list:

Schuster/Schlenker, Dartwood Park, Julia Reinstien Library

Innsbruck, Old Union, Alaska, Hedley, Parker (east of Harlem Rd.), Creekside, Viola, Southern, Lindbergh, Rosewood & Eastland (off Southern), Sloan-Atlantic, Blick, Michael

Beryl, Fernwood, Elkins, Springfield, Nugget, Sandstone, Simpson, Allison, Sierra, Shelby, Angela, Jamacia, Monterey, Algiers, Temple, Meadowlawn, Moorman

Bory, Davidson, Dubonnet, Towers, West Toulon, North Siene, West Cherbourg, Lillie, South Seine, Lucerne, Audet

