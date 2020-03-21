CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — In response to the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the Town of Cheektowaga is putting its reassessment process on hold, according to Cheektowaga Councilmember Linda Hammer.

The Town of Cheektowaga issued reassessment notices to roughly 31,200 homeowners the first weekend of March.

Hammer posted on Facebook late Friday night, saying it's hard to predict what will happen to the economy and the housing market — and how long it will take to recover — during these uncertain times.

She added that because of the coronavirus outbreak, residents would not have been given the proper opportunity to contest their new assessment.

Hammer said in part, "I hope you can rest a little easier knowing you don't have to worry about it right now."

