Town of Cheektowaga issues curfew Wednesday night

The curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and expires 5 a.m. Thursday.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Following a county-wide curfew Tuesday night, the Town of Cheektowaga issued a curfew for Wednesday. The curfew starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday and goes until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also issued a curfew for the City of Buffalo from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday to deal with the unrest from protests.

“Children in our community of all backgrounds are scared. They’re frightened by what’s happening right now,” Brown said Tuesday.

Everyone except essential workers need to be off the streets during the curfew. Essential workers are being advised to carry their work badge or other I.D. to identify themselves if they are stopped by law enforcement.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he is not implementing a curfew for Erie County at this time, adding that there is no indication that there will be any issues Wednesday night. However, the county executive says that decision may be reevaluated if there is violence in the streets outside the areas under curfew.