CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- The Town of Cheektowaga is in court in an effort to remove Councilman Jim Rogowski from office.

Both sides are before a judge in their first court appearance in the case after Rogowski pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor involving a domestic violence incident.

Last week, the town board approved a measure demanding Rogowski's resignation.

When he refused to step down, the town's special counsel was asked to file litigation to have him removed.

