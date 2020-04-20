CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga announced that it's changing it's pickup rules for the sanitation department in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grass pickup in the Town is temporarily suspended until Gov. Andrew Cuomo's State of Emergency is lifted. The Town also announced that sanitation workers will only be collecting waste that is in Town-authorized garbage and recycling totes that have been provided for residents. No bags placed outside of the totes will be collected, according to Town officials.

Cheektowaga officials say only one large furniture item will be picked up at a time and large amounts of waste left at the curb won't be collected. Those disposing of a mattress must place it in a plastic bag before taking it to the curb.

Brush and other tree parts will continue to be disposed of, but they must be brought to the road loosely.

"We thank our residents for their cooperation during these difficult times. I am very proud of my employees for continuing to serve residents during this crisis," said Sanitation Foreman Scott Kowal.

