Town of Cheektowaga delays winter parking ban until December 1

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga is pushing back their overnight winter parking ban.
The town announced on their Facebook page that the overnight winter parking back has been delayed until December 1.
They still ask residents to use common sense when there is heavy snow and remove vehicles from the street so plows can get through.
Cheektowaga joins North Tonawanda, who has delayed their overnight winter parking ban until November 15, and the Town of Tonawanda who also delayed their overnight parking ban until November 15.