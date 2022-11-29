Town of Cheektowaga holds annual tree lighting

Anyone who stopped by Monday night's tree lighting got to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as enjoy some Christmas carols.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night.

Folks gathered in front of the Town Hall to ring in the holiday season together.

Town officials also encouraged everyone to bring some brand new hats and gloves to help the Boys and Girls Club donation drive.

"Especially after COVID it's just a great time to get families and people together where they don't have to worry. It provides a safe environment for children from the schools to just come out and enjoy themselves at the holiday time," Tim Meyers, Erie County Legislator said.