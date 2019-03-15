NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — After hearing public comment, the Town of Cambria board has passed a new zoning ordinance by a vote of 3-2.

The proposed zoning ordinance focuses on agrotourism, including wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the town.

The ordinance will now require them to get a special permit 60 days in advance of any large-scale events such as concerts or big parties.

Town Supervisor Wright Ellis says the change is necessary to keep people who live near the businesses happy.

However, he says the permit would not be required for small private events.

"If a presently existing winery were to come in with an idea for a big band concert or something of that nature, that would trigger a special events permit," Ellis said.

"That has a pretty costly fee in it, $250 for each event, that is of that nature that you want to do," said Gust of Sun Winery owner Shane Gustafson.

Some businesses weren't happy with another part of the proposal. Anytime a business owner wants to expand, they would have to build 200 feet away from the road.

New York State said 200 feet was too much. Which is why board members decided to amend that part of the proposal to 125 feet.

Councilmember Ohol, tells 2 On Your Side that once approved by New York State, the new zoning ordinance will become town law next month.