CAMBRIA, N.Y. — The Town of Cambria has ordered a cease and desist on the summertime picturesque field of sunflowers known as the "Sunflowers of Sanborn."

The town issued the order earlier this week saying that the farm's operators violated a zone ordinance by having the sale of food and beverages available for people, along with games and other activities.

The order also states that "Sunflowers of Sanborn" are to cancel events that they had planned for October 20 and October 27.

On their Facebook page, Sunflower of Sanborn posted the letter in a post that says, "We will be open this weekend."

We reached out to authorities with the town of Cambria for further comment, but we haven't heard back.

