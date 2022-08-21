Town of Byron in Genesee County holds bicentennial party

The town had a parade, a car show, a fishing derby, a 5K run, a pancake breakfast, and a ton of music and fireworks.

BYRON, N.Y. — The Town of Byron in Genesee County celebrated its 200th birthday with a big bicentennial party.

It's actually two years late. The town had to postpone the celebration because of the COVID pandemic, so how do you mark that milestone?

Byron is a small town with about 2,500 people, and that's exactly what residents like about it.