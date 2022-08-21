Town of Byron in Genesee County holds bicentennial party

BYRON, N.Y. — The Town of Byron in Genesee County celebrated its 200th birthday with a big bicentennial party.
It's actually two years late. The town had to postpone the celebration because of the COVID pandemic, so how do you mark that milestone?
Well, they had a parade, a car show, a fishing derby, a 5K run, a pancake breakfast, and a ton of music and fireworks.
Byron is a small town with about 2,500 people, and that's exactly what residents like about it.
"I don't think it really has changed too much," town supervisor Peter Yasses said. "We are still an agricultural society community, so same thing. Hopefully, that hasn't changed a whole lot. We want to keep it this way. "