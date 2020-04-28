EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Aurora Town Board voted Monday night in a virtual board meeting to cancel the East Aurora's Independence Day celebrations this year.

To air on the side of safety, the annual celebration on July 3 has been canceled. This includes the parade, fireworks and other associated activities.

The Aurora Town Board says all funds donated for fireworks this year will be used for the celebration on July 3, 2021. All funds budgeted toward the event will also be used for the following year.

The board members said in the board meeting that West Seneca and North Tonawanda have also made the difficult decision to cancel their Independence Day celebrations as well.

