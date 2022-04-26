x
Town of Amherst looking for artist submissions for the Painted Traffic Boxes Contest

Artists interested in participating in the 2022 contest need to submit a design by May 1.
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst is looking for artists to help beautify the city. 

The Town of Amherst Arts & Culture in Public Places (ACPP) Board is looking for artists submissions for its 2022 Painted Traffic Boxes Contest.  

Artists can submit color or black and white drawings with a description of the colors to the board for approval. Applications can be submitted on the Town of Amherst website. The deadline for applications is May 1.

The ACPP Board will select the finalists and artists must be at least 18 years old.

Information about regulations, supplies and timeline can found on the application website.

   

