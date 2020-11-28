Town of Amherst hosting 'Holiday Happenings Drive-Thru' in December

The drive-thru will have fun stops along the way and kids can drop off letters to Santa. It's free to attend, but new sock and underwear donations are encouraged.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Town of Amherst will be hosting a "Holiday Happenings Drive-Thru" the first week of December to spread some holiday cheer.

The drive-thru event will feature "seasonal stops with goodies and characters along the way." It will also give parents and children the opportunity to drop off letters to Santa.

While the event is free to attend, donations of new socks and underwear will be accepted for those in need.

The event is being held Friday, December 4 at the Amherst Center for Senior Services, located at 370 John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst. The drive-thru event starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

Organizers say the event will follow COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, adding that there is limited participation.

