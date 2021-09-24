Town of Amherst holding final Food Truck Rodeo Friday

In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music, dancing and activities for kids from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The last Food Truck Rodeo of the 2021 season is happening Friday night.

The event has been held at a number of parks within the Town of Amherst this summer, and will wrap up at the Amherst Senior Center and Walton Woods Park located at 370 John James Audubon Parkway. In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music, dancing and activities for kids from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some of the food options for Friday's event includes Kcafe, J&L Boulevard BBQ, LuGia's On Wheels of Buffalo, and Sweet Lisa's. The Town of Amherst notes that limited seating will be available. Those attending the event are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets.

The event will also feature music from the Rocky Blues Band and the Senior Singers, as well as performances of Bollywood dance numbers from local dancers. In addition, a kid's nature walk will be held through Walton Woods Park and offer crafting at the senior center tent.

According to the Town of Amherst, the activities will be held simultaneously with the senior center's open house. The open house will not only showcase demonstration classes, but also feature gift giveaways for new members.

Organizers say parking and restrooms will be available at the senior center.

"It has been a pleasure to work with local food trucks, and engage with residents and guests," said Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa. "Working together with the Senior Center administration, and highlighting Walton Woods Park, has brought people out to an area of Town that they may not have known about, and given guests an opportunity to explore and learn. We are very pleased to offer additional programming at these special events. Our September rodeo will feature live music for the duration of the event, as well as a short, guided nature walk by a volunteer parks docent, and a kid's nature craft in the senior center tent."