Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier

US Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Clemens was killed in action in Afghanistan in January, 2004.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country.

NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.

Staff Sgt. Clemens, 28, was killed inaction by an explosion on January 29. 2004 in the Afghan village of Dehe Hendu.

“Staff Sgt. Clemens served his country with honor and distinction. Now Route 417 in his hometown will stand as a testament to his commitment and selflessness to our great nation,” Sen. Borrello said. “He gave his life in defense of freedom. We can never fully repay that debt, but we can remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us and our nation.”

Clemens grew up in Allegany and graduated from Allegany Central School in 1993. He was a varsity athlete in football, baseball and wrestling. He attended Alfred State College before enlisting in the Army.

“It was an honor to sponsor this legislation in the Assembly. The renaming of Route 417 in the Town of Allegany as the Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway is a symbol of our deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by this young soldier and his family,” said Assemblyman Giglio. “We can never truly repay the debt we owe to Staff Sgt. Clemens, who fought so bravely for the freedom of others, but we will do everything we can to honor his memory. I urge my colleagues in the New York State Assembly to pass this bill and forward it to the governor's desk for signature.”

Staff Sgt. Clemens left behind a wife, three-year-old son and step-daughter.