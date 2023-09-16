Tunnel to Towers 5K, other events held in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Tunnel to Towers 5K was held Saturday in Cheektowaga.
The foundation helps the families of fallen first responders that die in the line of duty and military heroes. This was started to honor the life of a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11.
More than 1,000 people participated in Saturday's event.
"While running the 5K, they do grab a badge of a fallen first responder from 9/11," race director Jason Webb said. "They pin it on, and when they go through the park, all of the fallen firefighters from 9/11 are spread out throughout the park. They can look for that firefighter who passed away, and there is a story on the back of it, so it's the largest 9/11 remembrance in Western New York."
Organizers say 95 cents of every dollar raised at the Tunnel to Towers races across the country goes directly to the program.
