Tunnel to Towers 5K, other events held in Cheektowaga

The foundation helps the families of fallen first responders that die in the line of duty and military heroes. This was started to honor the life of a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11.

"While running the 5K, they do grab a badge of a fallen first responder from 9/11," race director Jason Webb said. "They pin it on, and when they go through the park, all of the fallen firefighters from 9/11 are spread out throughout the park. They can look for that firefighter who passed away, and there is a story on the back of it, so it's the largest 9/11 remembrance in Western New York."