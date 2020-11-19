Touch-free recycling center opens in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new fully automated recycling center is now open in Buffalo using cutting-edge, digital technology to give consumers a touch free experience.
Clean Loop Recycling is located at 88 Botsford Place. In addition to the environmental benefit of turning in the cans and bottles, Clean Loop is also offering a charitable component as well. Now through December 31, you can choose to donate your refund to FeedMore WNY.
Here's what to expect when you go:
- Easy, fast and touch-free recycling – including a new generation of solutions and automated processing that can count and sort up to 300 containers in one go.
- Hands-free option to deposit empties and let technology do the rest.
- A personal digital experience that empowers individuals to customize their visit with e-payouts through PayPal and gamification.
- Connection with myTOMRA app that enables individuals to track payouts, earn badges, and join a community of recyclers.
- Reliable technology that ensures each valid deposit container is sorted and scanned for accurate payouts.
Hours are: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.