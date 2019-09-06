BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forty construction, emergency, utility and specialty vehicles were featured at Touch-a-Truck Canalside on Sunday.
The family friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It allows kids to get a close view of vehicles that are not typically accessible. Under supervision, kids are able to climb in, on, and around these giant vehicles.
The Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is also open for more hands-on activities. These activities require a $15 general admission ticket but kids can play at a variety of stations.
There's an art studio with cardboard car decorations, moving water with paper boats, face painting, and wonderland characters.
