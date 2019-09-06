BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forty construction, emergency, utility and specialty vehicles were featured at Touch-a-Truck Canalside on Sunday.

The family friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It allows kids to get a close view of vehicles that are not typically accessible. Under supervision, kids are able to climb in, on, and around these giant vehicles.

The Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is also open for more hands-on activities. These activities require a $15 general admission ticket but kids can play at a variety of stations.

There's an art studio with cardboard car decorations, moving water with paper boats, face painting, and wonderland characters.

RELATED: Buffalo listed as a Top 10 American city for family-friendly travel in Forbes magazine

RELATED: Navigating around the new Explore & More Museum

RELATED: Daybreak tours the new Explore & More Children's Museum