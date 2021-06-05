Totally Sweet Pet Event looking to find homes for adoptable animals

On Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., adoptable animals from various organizations will be on site at the Totally Buffalo Store.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo are teaming together this weekend to host a "Totally Sweet Pet Event."

On Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., adoptable animals from various organizations will be on site at the Totally Buffalo Store located at 3328 Sheridan Drive in Amherst. Some of the organizations include Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, Buffalo Underdogs Rescue, Ten Lives Club, Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

But that's not all. Vendors and local artisans at the Totally Buffalo Store will have lots of different pet products available for purchase. Some of the items include homemade dog treats, dog soap, collars, bandanas, home decor and more.