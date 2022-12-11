'Totally Sweet Day 4 Kids' took place at RiverWorks on Saturday

The free event invited families with kids facing illness and other hardships to play games and other activities at Buffalo RiverWorks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo teamed up Saturday for the first "Totally Sweet Day 4 Kids!"

There was bingo, dancing and a photo booth to enjoy. Organizers say it was a special day for kids to spend some time together.

"We're just very grateful to all of these families and children for allowing us to tell their stories and allowing us to be part of their journey. We just think they're remarkable families and children and God bless them," Kimberly Larussa, founder of Sweet Buffalo, said.

Both Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have their own charities dedicated to giving back to kids in need.