'Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest' coming to RiverWorks in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and in honor of the holiday, local businesses will be gathering together to celebrate the love for Buffalo.

Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo are teaming up to host "Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest" at Buffalo RiverWorks next month. The event will be held on Feb. 12 and Feb 13 and will feature 75 local vendors and artisans who will be selling "all things Buffalo."

In addition to unique merchandise, the family-friendly event will also feature live music, food, drinks, curling, ice skating with princesses and superheroes and more.

“Last year we decided to host Totally Sweet Events in WNY together to help our local vendors and artisans thrive. The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us and we want to give them - and Buffalo – a reason to celebrate shopping local and have fun while doing it,” said Mary Friona and Kimberly LaRussa of Totally Sweet Events WNY.