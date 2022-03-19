Totally Sweet Buffalo Easter Marketplace set to take place April 9-10

The event will showcase dozens of local artisans that you can shop with, along with meeting the Easter Bunny.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, Totally Sweet announced that its Buffalo Easter Marketplace will take place on April 9 and 10.

The event will be at the Banchetti by Rizzo's in Amherst.

The event will showcase dozens of local artisans that you can shop with, along with meeting the Easter Bunny. And if you need a treat there will be Easter chocolates, butter lambs, pierogi, horseradish, baked goods, Easter breads, and Easter braids.

“Our goal is always to bring the community together and help showcase our amazing vendors and artisans. They need our support now more than ever and we love joining them to celebrate our favorite place in the whole world - Western New York!” said Mary Friona & Kimberly LaRussa of Totally Sweet Events WNY.

The cost is $5 per person. Kids 16 & under are free.