Totally Buffalo Festival back at RiverWorks this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular festival featuring dozens of Western New York artisans and vendors returns to RiverWorks this weekend.

The Totally Buffalo Festival is Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and May 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5, and each ticket comes with a 10-percent off coupon. Organizers recommend you buy your ticket online in advance to reserve your spot. There will be three, two and a half hour shopping sessions each day.

RiverWorks is located at 359 Ganson Street in Buffalo. Sellers will be set up in the covered, outdoor ice rink area.

Masks are not required if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. You will not need to show proof of vaccination.

Event founder and organizer Mary Friona-Celani is excited to bring back the event after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Totally Buffalo Festival in 2020 and the 716Mas holiday market.