Total lunar eclipse taking place early tomorrow morning

Last one until March of 2025.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early risers will be treated to not only a beautiful sunrise tomorrow morning but also a total lunar eclipse just before.

A lunar eclipse happens when the path of the full moon's orbit takes it into Earth's shadow, shielding it from the sun. The light from off of the sunrises and sunsets on Earth are cast on the moon, giving it a temporary reddish color.

Here in WNY skies are expected to be mainly clear so our view should be ideal.