Beer Keep Bar & Shop holding pop-up beer, baked goods event

The Beer Keep Bar & Shop, located in Buffalo's Elmwood Village, will hold a beer and baked goods pop-up event on Saturday, Dec. 18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Toronto's popular craft breweries is coming to Western New York for one day only.

The Beer Keep Bar & Shop, located in Buffalo's Elmwood Village, will hold a beer and baked goods pop-up event on Saturday, Dec. 18, featuring Bellwoods Brewery and Butter Block.

According to event organizers, the pop-up will feature specialty beers from Bellwoods Brewery, which are not usually available for purchase in the U.S. Bottles and drafts of new and hard to find brews will both be on hand.

Butter Block will also be in attendance, serving up sweet and savory baked goods and pastries while supplies last.

"Getting the chance to share a curated selection of Bellwoods beer with our American customers is always rewarding for us, especially in Buffalo where craft beer culture is so revered," said a representative from Bellwoods in a provided statement. "With cross-border events being so rare in the past year and a half, we went all out selecting a stacked lineup of our absolute favorites!"

The pop-up event kicks off at noon at 1002 Elmwood Avenue.

"We’re thrilled to open our doors to such a prolific brand as Bellwoods," said Cory Muscato, The Beer Keep's director of operations. "Buffalo’s beer community, like all our communities, thrives on exciting partnerships like this giving birth to new experiences for everyone. We hope we can add value to our neighbors and community this holiday season with this fun event."