Toronto Zoo's matriarch gorilla, Josephine, dies at age 49

Josephine was one of the oldest gorillas living in Zoos in North America.

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Zoo announced on Monday its matriarch gorilla, Josephine, died at age 49.

On the zoo's website, it posted a media release saying she was humanely euthanized on Sunday, December 6.

The zoo says Josephine had begun acting abnormally last week and was struggling to get around with her neck and shoulders appearing very tense. She was kept separated from the troop with her daughter Johari to receive care.

After a lot of testing, all treatable conditions in a geriatric gorilla were ruled out, and there were no options left but to humanely euthanize her. A post mortem investigation is currently under way to understand more about Josephine's failing health condition.

"She was a spunky, sassy, personality, according to her wildlife care keepers, making an impression on all those who met her," said the Toronto Zoo in a press release. "She was one of the most vocal gorillas. She would vocalize happily with a low grumble when she was eating a favorite food. She would savour every tiny bit of a treat - one fig could last her 10 minutes, as she would carefully open the fig and pick out each seed and eat it individually."

Josephine was one of the oldest gorillas living in Zoos in North America. According to National Geographic, the average lifespan for a Western lowland gorilla in the wild is 35 years.

One of the five offspring Josephine had, Johari, still lives at the Toronto Zoo.