Toronto gets ready to welcome home the Blue Jays

Tonight marks the first game at Rogers Centre in 670 days and will be celebrated all across Canada.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watches his ball after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tanner Scott during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 7-5. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It's been nearly two years since the Toronto Blue Jays played a home baseball game at Rogers Centre, but that is about to change this weekend.

Canada and the city of Toronto will celebrate the team's return Friday with landmarks lighted, fan giveaways and special pregame ceremonies. Toronto City Hall, the CN Tower and Niagara Falls are among the places that will turn blue to mark the occasion.

The Jays open up a home stand with the Kansas City Royals Friday at 7:07 PM. All fans attending the game will get a special "HOME" t-shirt and mask as they enter the gates.

