Toronto gets ready to welcome home the Blue Jays

Tonight marks the first game at Rogers Centre in 670 days and will be celebrated all across Canada.

It's been nearly two years since the Toronto Blue Jays played a home baseball game at Rogers Centre, but that is about to change this weekend.

Canada and the city of Toronto will celebrate the team's return Friday with landmarks lighted, fan giveaways and special pregame ceremonies. Toronto City Hall, the CN Tower and Niagara Falls are among the places that will turn blue to mark the occasion.