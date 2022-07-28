Tornado destroys barn in Town of Java

Officials say the barn was ripped up from the foundation and moved about 25 feet.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — An EF2 tornado touched down in Java around 10:40 on Thursday morning near Chaffee and East Arcade roads.

Officials say 115 mile per hour winds ripped a barn from its foundation and moved it about 25 feet. Its debris were spread across the intersection.

No one was hurt. The owner of the barn, Sam Marlett, says her family is doing just fine physically.

Their livestock including two horses, two goats and 10 cows that were in the barn at the time are all unharmed as well.

Marlett says her family is trying to deal with the emotions of all this right now. She says this was their dream home, which her family just moved into a year ago.

Their home right next to the barn only had minor damage, including a few missing shingles.

Marlett says the barn is insured, but the whole thing is a lot emotionally.

The National Weather Service of Buffalo says this tornado was only on the ground for 15 minutes.

It managed to travel 10 miles, west of Route 19 and knock down dozens trees and power lines in the Java and Wethersfield area.

"It was just a big white wall. Next thing I know, I heard nothing. I saw nothing. I don't even remember it. All I saw was wind, trees, branches, that was it," Marlett said.

"We estimated it moved about 25 feet on its foundation and twisted. On the back side, the newest part of the barn basically collapsed and that was the strongest damage indicator that we had from this tornado," said Mike Fries, a meteorologist at the NWS of Buffalo.

"We are working with the state, assemblyman and senator's office today. we've been in contact with them. We've also been in communication with our state partners as well. It's too early to say whether there would be any financial assistance available but we will explore those options and work with them," said Brian Meyers, emergency services director for Wyoming County.

Route 78 was shut down due to dozens of downed trees and power lines.