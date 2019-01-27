ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — A skier will head down the slopes at Holiday Valley with the Empire State Winter Games torch ahead of this year's festivities.

On Monday the torch will travel through Jamestown, Gowanda, Yorkshire, Glenwood, and East Aurora. On Tuesday, the torch will make its way to Buffalo.

Athletes from across the state will compete in over 30 winter sporting events.

The multi-day competition is held in New York's Adirondacks from January 31 to February 3.

This is the 39th year for the games.

More than 2,100 athletes of all ages, including master divisions, competed in 2018. The 2019 games are expected to exceed that number.