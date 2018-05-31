CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – Wednesday, Tops warehouse workers learned what they already feared: Part of the pension benefits they paid into over decades is gone.

A pension dispute that started in 2013 when Tops acquired the former C&S Warehouse came to head at Teamsters Local 264 as a bankruptcy lawyer explained to union members in a closed-door meeting that Tops will likely only pay about $15 million dollars of the more than $20 million it had been holding in workers' pensions funds.

Over the past four and a half years, the Teamsters Pension Fund, which is a separate entity from the union, wouldn't allow union workers back into the fund.

"I give you $20 million, I expect $20 million back. I don't care how it works out. That's just, that's not a standup guy, that's not a stand-up company to do that to their employees,” said Tony Yamonaco, a warehouse worker of 27 years.

Workers tell 2 On Your Side that Teamsters presented a two-year contract as a deal to get that $15 million portion of around 600 workers’ pensions back.

Local Teamster president Brian Dickman would not confirm the details of the contract that will be put to a vote, including whether or not the money would be paid in the form of 401 (k) retirement accounts.

“I understand the frustrations…We advocate for our members on a day to day basis to do the best that we can to represent them in a benefit moving forward and also to protect their jobs,” Dickman said.

“Their pension benefit is frozen. Anybody that's vested has a benefit, but moving forward that won't have any future accruals into that benefit as they know it.”

Michael Oneil, a warehouse worker of 31 years, said he and his colleagues have ended up pawns in the disputes between Teamsters, the pension fund, Tops, and C&S.

"Go after them with your lawsuits and settle it up. Whoever wins, wins. In the meantime, we continue to work, we got our 30 years, let us retire. We did nothing wrong,” Oneil said.

Tops filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and was approved by a federal judge in early May to close some stores.

© 2018 WGRZ